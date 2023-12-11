WATCH: Black Bear Nearly Crashes Into California Skier In Wild Scene

A confused black bear decided to try his luck on the slopes at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday (December 10), and almost collided with a skier. Tao7570 on TikTok was skiing down ridgerun at the resort this weekend when all of a sudden, a large black bear darted out onto the slope.

The skier stayed calm and obtained video footage of the incident, depicting the near-miss in all its snowy glory. In the video, viewers see a pack of people skiing just in front of Tao. As the people get a little further ahead, the bear runs through the gap to the other side of the hill, but not before Tao captures the whole scene on video.

"Almost hit a bear skiing down ridgerun Heavenly. Didn't realize it was a bear until it was too close," the caption reads.