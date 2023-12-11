WATCH: Black Bear Nearly Crashes Into California Skier In Wild Scene
By Logan DeLoye
December 11, 2023
A confused black bear decided to try his luck on the slopes at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday (December 10), and almost collided with a skier. Tao7570 on TikTok was skiing down ridgerun at the resort this weekend when all of a sudden, a large black bear darted out onto the slope.
The skier stayed calm and obtained video footage of the incident, depicting the near-miss in all its snowy glory. In the video, viewers see a pack of people skiing just in front of Tao. As the people get a little further ahead, the bear runs through the gap to the other side of the hill, but not before Tao captures the whole scene on video.
"Almost hit a bear skiing down ridgerun Heavenly. Didn't realize it was a bear until it was too close," the caption reads.
@tao7570
Almost hit a bear skiing down ridgerun Heavenly. Didn't realize it was a bear until it was too close #Tahoe #LakeTahoe #tahoelife #travel #heavenly #ski #bear #wildanimals♬ original sound - Tao
After the bear runs down the hill away from the slope, Tao stops as if to comprehend what just happened. The bear also narrowly missed another skier during his mad dash across the hill, but that individual seemed to be less bothered. Nearby skiers can be heard chatting about the wild incident in disbelief towards the end of the video.
No one was injured as a result of the near-miss bear collision.