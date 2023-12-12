California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in California, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in California is served at The Pacific Beach Fish Shop in San Diego. Cheapism praised this seafood restaurant for its simple, yet brilliant menu.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"The Pacific Beach Fish Shop partners with local breweries to offer one of the best craft beer menus in Southern California, but it's the food that keeps the place packed. The 1-2-3 menu is so simple, it's brilliant: choose a fish, choose a marinade, choose a style."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.