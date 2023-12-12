Car Ends Up In 30-Foot Ditch, Driver Severely Injured After Road Rage Crash

By Bill Galluccio

December 12, 2023

A car crashed into a 30-foot ditch
Photo: Gorham Police Department

A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a ditch in Gorham, Maine, early Tuesday (December 12) morning.

The Gorham Police Department said that two drivers were speeding along a heavily wooded road around 4:45 a.m. when they got into a road rage incident and crashed.

One of the vehicles, driven by an unidentified 43-year-old man, struck a guardrail and utility pole before crashing down a 30-foot embankment. A photo released by the police department shows the banged-up vehicle with all of its airbags deployed sitting at the bottom of the embankment, with broken doors and no windshield.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not provide any information about the other 32-year-old driver.

No information was provided about what caused the road rage incident between the two drivers. Officials said that nobody has been charged in the case, which remains under investigation.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.