Car Ends Up In 30-Foot Ditch, Driver Severely Injured After Road Rage Crash

A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a ditch in Gorham, Maine, early Tuesday (December 12) morning.

The Gorham Police Department said that two drivers were speeding along a heavily wooded road around 4:45 a.m. when they got into a road rage incident and crashed.

One of the vehicles, driven by an unidentified 43-year-old man, struck a guardrail and utility pole before crashing down a 30-foot embankment. A photo released by the police department shows the banged-up vehicle with all of its airbags deployed sitting at the bottom of the embankment, with broken doors and no windshield.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not provide any information about the other 32-year-old driver.

No information was provided about what caused the road rage incident between the two drivers. Officials said that nobody has been charged in the case, which remains under investigation.