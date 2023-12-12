Colorado Has One Of America's Best 'Off-The-Beaten-Path' Destinations

If you're ever needing a break from those super popular travel spots, there are plenty of under-the-radar destinations waiting for your visit. These places can be either historical marvels, thrilling beachside communities, or fast-growing cities. Despite these amazing draws, these locations see fewer crowds compared to nearby cities or well-known spots. That's a nice perk that most people will enjoy.

Trips to Discover rounded up a list of 15 "off-the-beaten-path" travel destinations that are worth your time. The list includes a wide range of fascinating places, from national parks and harbor towns to locations offering a plethora of outdoor adventures and shopping opportunities.

One mountain town is representing the Centennial State on the list, and that's North Park! Any outdoor adventurer can have quite the experience in this tucked-away spot, which is about a three-hour drive from Denver. Writers offer insight on what you can look forward to:

"Just about everyone has heard of South Park, thanks to the long-running TV series, but few know that there is also a North Park. Nestled between the snowcapped peaks of the Park Range and the Medicine Bow Mountains... it’s in one of the most remote corners of Colorado. The drive to get here along the Cache la Poudre-North Park Scenic Byway is part of the fun itself as one of the state’s premier scenic highways, passing cliffs, rock formations, and the river that flows through rugged Poudre Canyon. This is the perfect place to hike, fish, float, and camp while watching for wildlife. In fact, it’s the Moose Viewing Capital of Colorado."