The man famously known as "Florida Joker" wants the development studio of Grand Theft Auto to pay him millions of dollars after their latest trailer featured a man with his alleged likeness.

Lawrence Sullivan, who went viral for his face tattoos and bright green hair back in 2017, called out Rockstar, the company behind the popular franchise, over the trailer of the highly-anticipated sixth installment, which dropped on December 4.

Eagle-eyed viewers also picked up that the trailer references some viral moments that happened in Florida, from a massive alligator walking into the convenience store to the woman wielding two hammers. Another moment included a suspect with purple hair and face tattoos somewhat similar to Florida Joker's own ink appearing in a courtroom.

It didn't take long for news of tribute to reach Sullivan, who initially pointed out that the fictional character was "inspired by" him. On Sunday (December 9), he posted a TikTok demanding money from the developers for allegedly using his likeness.

“We gotta talk, GTA,” Sullivan said after pointing between the GTA character and his old look. “We gotta talk. Or not, y’all gotta give me like a mil or two. So, wassup? Holler at me, GTA, Rockstar Entertainment.”