'Florida Joker' Wants 'GTA' To Pay Him $2 Million After Viral Trailer
By Zuri Anderson
December 12, 2023
The man famously known as "Florida Joker" wants the development studio of Grand Theft Auto to pay him millions of dollars after their latest trailer featured a man with his alleged likeness.
Lawrence Sullivan, who went viral for his face tattoos and bright green hair back in 2017, called out Rockstar, the company behind the popular franchise, over the trailer of the highly-anticipated sixth installment, which dropped on December 4.
Eagle-eyed viewers also picked up that the trailer references some viral moments that happened in Florida, from a massive alligator walking into the convenience store to the woman wielding two hammers. Another moment included a suspect with purple hair and face tattoos somewhat similar to Florida Joker's own ink appearing in a courtroom.
It didn't take long for news of tribute to reach Sullivan, who initially pointed out that the fictional character was "inspired by" him. On Sunday (December 9), he posted a TikTok demanding money from the developers for allegedly using his likeness.
“We gotta talk, GTA,” Sullivan said after pointing between the GTA character and his old look. “We gotta talk. Or not, y’all gotta give me like a mil or two. So, wassup? Holler at me, GTA, Rockstar Entertainment.”
Sullivan, who's now a tattoo model, caught the internet's attention with his 2017 mugshot resembling the iconic Batman villain. At the time, he was facing charges for pointing a gun at passing vehicles in a Miami suburb, according to Tampa Bay Times.
The GTA 6 trailer broke records a week after its debut on YouTube, bringing in over 143 million views. It became the most-viewed game reveal on the Google-owned platform after hitting over 90 million views in just 24 hours.