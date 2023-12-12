Florida Man Scores Massive Prize From $5 Lottery Ticket

A Florida man is now thousands of dollars richer thanks to a $5 lottery ticket he picked up from Publix. According to the Florida Lottery, 51-year-old Ronald Marc, of Pompano Beach, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game on Monday (December 11).

He chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Lottery officials said Marc purchased the winning ticket from Publix located at 1003 East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER has made many Floridians millionaires for nearly a year. The scratch-off game features over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

There are 13 top prizes up for grabs, according to the Florida Lottery's website. The odds of winning a top prize is 1 in 2,010,516. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.98.

Last week, a lucky Florida woman scored tons of money after winning another popular scratch-off game. Earlier this month, state lottery officials unveiled four new scratch-off games, including one that offers top prizes of $2 million.