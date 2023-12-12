Harvard President Won't Resign After Receiving Support From School's Board

Harvard President Claudine Gay will not step down amid calls for her resignation over her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus.

Gay, who has been president of Harvard for less than six months, received unanimous support from the college's board.

"As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay's continued leadership of Harvard University. Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing," the board said in a statement.

"President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University's fight against antisemitism," the statement continued.

Gay also had support from the faculty, with more than 700 people signing a letter urging the board not to fire her.

The board's decision to affirm their support for Gay comes just days after University Of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill stepped down in response to the outcry about her testimony at the hearing.