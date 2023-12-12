Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Illinois, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Illinois is served at Half Shell in Chicago. Cheapism praised this Windy City seafood staple for its fresh crab legs, jumbo shrimp, fried catfish, and more!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"In the same location since 1968, this neighborhood haunt is known for its king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, and fried catfish. Don't be scared off by the landlocked location — some reviewers call the king crab the best they've had anywhere."

