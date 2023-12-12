Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 12, 2023

Seafood platter at Cervejeria Restaurant
Photo: The Image Bank RF

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Illinois, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Illinois is served at Half Shell in Chicago. Cheapism praised this Windy City seafood staple for its fresh crab legs, jumbo shrimp, fried catfish, and more!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"In the same location since 1968, this neighborhood haunt is known for its king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, and fried catfish. Don't be scared off by the landlocked location — some reviewers call the king crab the best they've had anywhere."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.