Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Preview 'Vultures' Album During All-Star Rave
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2023
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign debuted their long-awaited joint album at a crowded rave alongside numerous rap stars.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 12, Ye and Ty played their Vultures album in full for a massive crowd in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Prior to the show, DJ Scheme opened up the event while rappers like Denzel Curry rocked the mic. Ye and Ty eventually made their way onto the elevated stage with a huge group of artists including Bump J, Lil Durk, Cyhi, Chris Brown, Offset, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti and Ye's daughter North West, who makes her musical debut on the album along with James Blake.
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign kicked off the listening session by debuting the full version of their song "Everybody," which samples Backstreet Boys' hit song and features Charlie Wilson & Lil Baby. From there, they played other major collaborations like "Beg Forgiveness" with Chris Brown and other songs featuring Kodak, Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs and more.
One of the most shocking moments of the night was when Ye rocked a black, Ku Klux Klan mask during one of his performances. He wore the mask for nearly two songs and removed it as they played "New Body," which is a long-rumored collaboration with Nicki Minaj.
Ye and Ty confirmed their plans for the rave just hours before they hit the stage. It went down just a few days before the album is expected to drop. Check out some more memorable moments from the rave below. Vultures arrives this Friday, December 15.