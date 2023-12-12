Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign kicked off the listening session by debuting the full version of their song "Everybody," which samples Backstreet Boys' hit song and features Charlie Wilson & Lil Baby. From there, they played other major collaborations like "Beg Forgiveness" with Chris Brown and other songs featuring Kodak, Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs and more.



One of the most shocking moments of the night was when Ye rocked a black, Ku Klux Klan mask during one of his performances. He wore the mask for nearly two songs and removed it as they played "New Body," which is a long-rumored collaboration with Nicki Minaj.



Ye and Ty confirmed their plans for the rave just hours before they hit the stage. It went down just a few days before the album is expected to drop. Check out some more memorable moments from the rave below. Vultures arrives this Friday, December 15.

