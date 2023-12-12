Kentucky Co-Workers Share Big Lottery Win With Tickets Given For Christmas

In the heart of Kentucky, the holiday season took an unexpected turn for a group of environmental service employees at a local hospital. What began as a thoughtful Christmas gesture transformed into a stroke of luck, as scratch-off lottery tickets brought them a whopping $50,000 windfall.

Sheila Colter, a resident of Bowling Green, devised a unique and festive gift for her second-shift team at Med Center Health after the original presents she ordered failed to arrive on time. For Christmas, she treated them to lottery scratch-offs, including some $30 tickets for the team to share. Little did they know that this gesture would unravel into a series of fortunate events.

Among the tickets purchased, there was a $50 winner that sparked a chain of excitement. Taking their luck to the next level, Colter used that winning ticket to buy a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off, which surprisingly yielded them $100. Undeterred by chance, they decided to reinvest their winnings by purchasing two more tickets from the same game, and it turned out to be a decision worth $50,000.

“We kept playing as a group. There are 21 of us,” shared Colter, reflecting the camaraderie that fueled their collective luck. “I would stop on the way to work, and we kept winning.” The winning moment was shared by 14 employees, and Colter vividly recalled the thrill they experienced. “We were all so excited. I was on the floor.”

Colter plans to use her portion of the winnings to wrap up her Christmas shopping, adding a touch of unexpected joy to the season. One of her team members, Winnie Beckman, accompanied Colter to the lottery headquarters in Louisville, an excursion that became even more memorable as Beckman shared her accomplishment of passing her citizenship test that morning.

For Beckman, the winnings held a deeper significance as her mother recently received a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. In a heartfelt response, she expressed, “I’m going to use it for my mom’s medicine. This will help a lot. And I will never forget this.” The unexpected windfall came as a relief and a source of support during challenging times.

Reflecting on the collective impact of the winnings, Colter remarked, “It means a lot. This is going to help a lot of people.” The gesture went beyond personal gain, as the team plans to share the joy by contributing to meaningful causes.

After accounting for taxes, Sheila Colter left the lottery headquarters with a check amounting to $35,750, accompanied by an oversized souvenir check made out to her team. With a total of 21 employees, each member is set to receive approximately $1,750 from the winnings. As a token of appreciation, IGA Express on U.S. 31 West Bypass in Bowling Green, where the winning ticket was sold, will also receive $500, marking a festive and fortunate chapter for everyone involved.