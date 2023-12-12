In the same clip, Kodak also admits that he believes he abuses Percocets, which were prescribed to him before he was shot in the leg in 2022. He went on to say that he's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on rehab to help kill his addiction.



”I’ll tell God himself I do Percs and s**t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me,” he said. “Even before I got shot and I had got prescribed to them again, I could say that I had started damn abusing.”



“I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie,” 'Yak added. “I paid $350,000 and s**t to get clean and get better. I’ve done went to rehab by myself without the court having to tell me to do that... Just me wanting to better myself. I got children, homie, and I have to be here for them. I never have enough time on the streets to even be no junkie.”



Kodak Black was arrested last week and was charged with cocaine possession and tampering with physical evidence as well as being improperly parked. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and recently requested for a trial by jury.