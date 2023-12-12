Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 12, 2023

Directly above view of a round seafood plate with oysters, prawns, crabs and snails
Photo: Moment RF

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Massachusetts, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Massachusetts is served at J.T. Farnham's Seafood & Grill in Essex. Cheapism praised this Massachusetts seafood joint for its "best in state spoon-floating thick" chowder among other delicious dishes. Another dish mentioned as a menu stand out was the golden fried clams!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"The spoon-floating thick chowder at J.T. Farnham's Seafood & Grill might be the best in a state famous for great chowder. The golden fried clams have also brought plenty of acclaim."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.