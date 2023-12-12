Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Massachusetts, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Massachusetts is served at J.T. Farnham's Seafood & Grill in Essex. Cheapism praised this Massachusetts seafood joint for its "best in state spoon-floating thick" chowder among other delicious dishes. Another dish mentioned as a menu stand out was the golden fried clams!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"The spoon-floating thick chowder at J.T. Farnham's Seafood & Grill might be the best in a state famous for great chowder. The golden fried clams have also brought plenty of acclaim."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.