Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Michigan, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Michigan is served at Streetside Seafood in Birmingham. Cheapism praised this seafood joint for its oysters, delicious soups, and more!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Streetside Seafood is dedicated almost solely to the sea (and a bit to rivers and streams), with only three land-based menu items (including a green salad and coleslaw). Look for four types of oysters, soups of lobster, crab, and clam, as well as pricier entrées from whitefish to lobster."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.