Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Minnesota, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Minnesota is served at Sea Salt Eatery in Minneapolis. Cheapism praised this seafood joint for its po' boys and crab cakes among other delicious dishes.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — and some of the best stuff to come out of those lakes winds up on the tables of the Sea Salt Eatery. Baskets include catfish, oysters, shrimp, and fish, and there's also a full po' boy menu, seafood tacos, and crabcakes."

