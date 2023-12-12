Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Nebraska, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Nebraska is served at Plank Seafood Provisions in Omaha. Cheapism praised this seafood joints for its delectable and ever-evolving oyster bar. The Prince Edward Island mussels were also mentioned for their stellar quality in addition to the delicious calamari and grilled walleye.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Respect to Plank Seafood for its oyster bar, but also for the Prince Edward Island mussels. And the snapper ceviche. And the calamari. And the grilled walleye."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.