Netflix Reveals Two-Part Premiere Date Of 'Bridgerton Season 3'

Dearest Gentle Reader,

The time has come to anticipate the intricacies of the impending social season, and the news simply cannot be delayed any longer. Netflix just revealed the premiere date of Bridgerton Season 3, promising to spill the tea in not one, but two parts set to debut on May 16 and June 13, 2024. As Colin Bridgerton returns from his travels, there is no predicting the storyline that will unveil before our very eyes.

The first season had watchers on the edge of their carriage seats when Daphne Bridgerton became the Diamond of the season (with the approval of Queen Charlotte) and found herself tangled in an epic romance with the rather dashing (yet entirely selfish) Simon Basset, formally known as the Duke of Hastings. From intense moments of passion in both love and rage, we followed Daphne's story until it was time to focus on another, more troubled Bridgerton sibling, the eldest, Viscount Anthony.

And thus begun season two where we found ourselves falling for an "enemy" of sorts. All is fair in love and war and yet, the battle appeared to be internal as love burned and boiled over into a tumultuous family affair. The end of season two jolted the countryside as the identity of a one Lady Whistledown was discovered by scorned friends, leading the audience to think that the end of the series may be near.

Left to our own devices between seasons, we sat, sipped, chatted, and became incapsulated in other delicate Bridgerton business such as that of Colin and Marina Thompson in season one and Eloise Bridgerton and Theo Sharpe in season two; a love story we hope has yet to fizzle as the upcoming social calendar approaches without fail.

Just when we thought we'd seen it all, we were gifted an omniscient look into Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury's past with the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in 2023. Per word from Netflix, Bridgerton fanatics can rejoice in a thrilling "friends-to-lovers" theme (perhaps with the beautifully confused Penelope Featherington) to be highlighted throughout Season 3.

How perfect it is indeed.