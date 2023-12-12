Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent Team Up For The First Time On 'Beep, Beep' Remix
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2023
Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent's first collaboration is finally here.
After previously teasing the record earlier this week, the New York rappers' debut song together appeared on streaming services on Tuesday, December 12. The "Beep, Beep" (Remix) has Fif dropping braggadacio bars about being "90s grimey" and confronting people who say they've got beef with him.
"I'm different s**t, I'm with the s**t, I'm nineties grimy," 50 Cent raps. "I should spend that s**t, then they spin that s**t/If n***as ain't there, they gon' double back to finish it/Say, we got some kind of beef, what kind of beef? Please remind me/N***as all p*ssy, whole clique punani."
The song arrives just a few days after Nicki first revealed that 50 Cent would be on the deluxe version of her album Pink Friday 2. She shared the news on X/Twitter after the "Power" creator posted a photo of them together on her birthday.
"Send that verse in sir 😩 #QGTM," Minaj tol Fif in her post on X/Twitter. "Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here."
Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent's debut collaboration arrived after she confirmed the dates for her upcoming "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." The tour will begin on March 1 in Oakland, Calif. before it travels to other major cities in the U.S. like Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Orlando, New York City, Houston and more. She also confirmed her performances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival 2024.
Listen to "Beep, Beep" (Remix) below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE