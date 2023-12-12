Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent Team Up For The First Time On 'Beep, Beep' Remix

The song arrives just a few days after Nicki first revealed that 50 Cent would be on the deluxe version of her album Pink Friday 2. She shared the news on X/Twitter after the "Power" creator posted a photo of them together on her birthday.



"Send that verse in sir 😩 #QGTM," Minaj tol Fif in her post on X/Twitter. "Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here."



Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent's debut collaboration arrived after she confirmed the dates for her upcoming "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." The tour will begin on March 1 in Oakland, Calif. before it travels to other major cities in the U.S. like Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Orlando, New York City, Houston and more. She also confirmed her performances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival 2024.



Listen to "Beep, Beep" (Remix) below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE