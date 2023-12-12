Paid Extras Needed In Georgia For New Denzel Washington Movie

By Sarah Tate

December 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to be a part of a major motion picture, acting alongside Hollywood A-listers and living legends while appearing on the big screen? Now could finally be your chance. A new movie produced by Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington will be filming in Georgia and the crew is searching for some paid extras to take part.

According to 11 Alive, the Netflix film adaptation of The Piano Lesson, based on the 1987 Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name by August Wilson, is set to being filming in Macon in early 2024, with adults and possibly some children needed as paid extras for local filming January 5, 7 and 8. The film has previously shot scenes in Atlanta.

Bill Marinella Casting is seeking extras for the Depression-era film which follows the Charles family as they decide what to do with an heirloom piano etched with markings telling the history of an enslaved ancestor. There will be a daily pay rate of $154, and there could be overnight shoots, so extras will children would need to make childcare arrangements if necessary.Those cast in the film may have to travel to Atlanta for fittings, expected to be scheduled for December 18-20. They will need to provide their own transportation but will be paid for their time.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Washington's son Malcom Washington, who also co-wrote the adaptation with Virgil Williams, and his other son, John David Washington, is set to star. Other actors starring in the film include Samuel L. Jackson, Erykah Badu, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins.

Interested parties are encouraged to create an online profile on the casting agency's website.

