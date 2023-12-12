Pardison Fontaine Clarifies Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardi went on to ask Yee and her crew to define what cheating is. They provided several scenarios including getting caught with someone else and receiving sexual acts from another woman, but he denied them all. Then, he asked if hiding text messages was cheating. When the hosts agreed, Pardi said, "In that regard, I'd say so."



"Inappropriate, correct? But the way it was painted that would have me so mad, I'm like 'this is the part of the relationship?" Pardi continued. "After everything that took place, everything that was forgiven, everything that we washed away? Especially when nobody asked for this, this is what you go with?"



The response comes after Pardi released his own diss track "Megan Thee Person" in which he addressed Meg and her allegations. The full interview arrived on the same day that he dropped his new project Sext8pe, which features eight new songs including "Conceited" featuring Sexyy Red. Watch the interview and listen to the project below.

