Pardison Fontaine Clarifies Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2023
Pardison Fontaine has formally responded to Megan Thee Stallion's infidelity accusations.
On Monday, December 11, Angela Yee released a clip from her latest episode of Lip Service featuring Pardi. In the clip, the artist denied the allegations Meg made in her song "Cobra" that he was caught in Meg's bed with another woman. When he was asked flat out if he cheated, he said no. However, in the same clip, he agrees that he did cheat in some type of way.
“That’s not what happened, put it like that," Pardi replied. "That's not what happened at all,” he replied.
Pardi went on to ask Yee and her crew to define what cheating is. They provided several scenarios including getting caught with someone else and receiving sexual acts from another woman, but he denied them all. Then, he asked if hiding text messages was cheating. When the hosts agreed, Pardi said, "In that regard, I'd say so."
"Inappropriate, correct? But the way it was painted that would have me so mad, I'm like 'this is the part of the relationship?" Pardi continued. "After everything that took place, everything that was forgiven, everything that we washed away? Especially when nobody asked for this, this is what you go with?"
The response comes after Pardi released his own diss track "Megan Thee Person" in which he addressed Meg and her allegations. The full interview arrived on the same day that he dropped his new project Sext8pe, which features eight new songs including "Conceited" featuring Sexyy Red. Watch the interview and listen to the project below.