Pats Already Made Surprising Decision On Bill Belichick's Future: Report

By Jason Hall

December 13, 2023

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly already plan to move on from head coach Bill Belichick, NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran reports.

Curran claims Patriots owner Robert Kraft made "a decision" on Belichick's future after the team's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on November 12.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons,” Curran said during Monday's (December 11) episode of 'Arbella Early Edition.'

Belichick, whose six Super Bowl victories are the most of any coach in NFL history, currently has a 3-10 record with four games remaining in the 2023 season. The 71-year-old ranks first among in franchise history with 264 career wins and third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95.

The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020. New England had previously won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady's 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.