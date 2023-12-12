Pats Already Made Surprising Decision On Bill Belichick's Future: Report

The New England Patriots reportedly already plan to move on from head coach Bill Belichick, NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran reports.

Curran claims Patriots owner Robert Kraft made "a decision" on Belichick's future after the team's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on November 12.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons,” Curran said during Monday's (December 11) episode of 'Arbella Early Edition.'