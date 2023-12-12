Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Seafood' In The Entire State

Hungry? Same.

How about some delicious seafood? Many restaurants scattered across the state serve this ocean-inspired cuisine, and one stands out from the rest. Despite an apparent abundance of seafood restaurants in Pennsylvania, one in particular is known far and wide for serving carefully crafted seafood dishes with a smile. Be it recipe, presentation, location, fresh ingredients, or menu variation, something about this establishment keeps seafood lovers coming back for more each season.

So, if you find yourself dreaming in crab cakes and surf 'n' turf, then we found just the list for you!

According to Cheapism, the best seafood in Pennsylvania is served at Luke's Lobster in Philadelphia. Cheapism praised this seafood staple for its lobster bisque and clam chowder among other delicious dishes.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"The City of Brotherly Love is one of the world's great restaurant cities, but even in Philadelphia, Luke's Lobster stands out. The cozy BYOB joint, steps away from historic Rittenhouse Square, has sustainable seafood in lobster rolls, crab rolls, shrimp rolls, as well as lobster bisque and clam chowder."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit Cheapism.com.