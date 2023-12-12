Recalled Fruit Sold In Pennsylvania Could Pose 'Serious' Health Risk

Global Veg Corp recently recalled all five pound bags of "AVIATOR brand sun dried Tomato Halves" distributed nationwide. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the dehydrated tomato halves were recalled across Pennsylvania due to "undeclared sulfites" that could pose a "serious or life-threatening reaction" among sensitive individuals. The sulfites were discovered after a routine New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food inspection.

"The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the sulfite containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites."

The specific recall only pertains to AVIATOR brand sun dried Tomato Halves sold in vacuum-sealed five-pound bags. Information regarding specific stores and states that this product was sold in has not been released.

Customers should avoid purchasing and should discard any perviously purchased bags of AVIATOR brand sun dried Tomato Halves that read "Lot#060923/1."

As of December 12, 2023 no illnesses or adverse reactions have occurred as a result of consuming the recalled product. For more information and photos of the sun dried tomato halves visit FDA.gov. Concerned individuals can contact Global Veg Corp at 201-367-0517.