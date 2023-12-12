Recalled Holiday Treat Sold In Ohio Could Pose An Allergy Risk

A popular drinkable treat that many people love to enjoy around the holiday season has been recalled after it was discovered the beverage could possibly pose an allergy risk.

Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. launched a voluntary recall of a batch of nog that may have been mis-labeled and may contain an undeclared egg allergen, which could cause an issue with people allergic to or with a high sensitivity to egg.

According to a recall notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recall only applies to a specific batch of private label Holiday Nog purchased in United Dairy Farmers stores between December 4 and December 6, 2023. The affected product is the 1/2 gallon Holiday Nog with a product/lot number 7631005049/21-65 a Code Date of 12/19/2023.

As of the time of the recall, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the products. All potentially-impacted products have also been removed from all United Dairy Farmers shelves, per the notice.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled product may return it to United Dairy Farmers stores for a refund. Customer questions can be directed to the United Dairy Farmers consumer relations department at 1-800-833-1177 or to Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.