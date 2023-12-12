Rich The Kid Reportedly Arrested During Bomb Threat

"I'll bond out in 20 minutes," Rich reportedly responded to police.



Rich continued to make attempts at entering the hotel. When security stopped him again, Rich allegedly told cops "Stop me" before he tried to hop a fence onto the property. The 31-year-old actually got into the hotel and was confronted by a K-9 unit, who ordered him to leave. He was arrested after he refused to leave once again. In a video the outlet posted, you can see police walking with Rich while he was in handcuffs.



Rich The Kid was hit with two misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence, and trespass. As he anticipated, Rich was released from custody not long after he was arrested. He went live shortly after he was freed. Se what he had to say about the situation below.