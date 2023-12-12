Rich The Kid Reportedly Arrested During Bomb Threat
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2023
Rich The Kid had a rough end to his weekend in Miami after he was arrested.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, December 11, the "New Freezer" rapper was apprehended by police for defying police orders during a bomb threat in Miami Beach. Rich was in town for Art Basel when a bomb threat was called into the SLS Hotel where he was staying. Law enforcement sources say Rich was trying to get into his hotel room while police were conducting a sweep of the property. He was warned that if he tried to enter the building during the sweep that he would be arrested.
Rich The Kid arrested for defying law enforcement during a bomb threat in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Srati33mka— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 11, 2023
"I'll bond out in 20 minutes," Rich reportedly responded to police.
Rich continued to make attempts at entering the hotel. When security stopped him again, Rich allegedly told cops "Stop me" before he tried to hop a fence onto the property. The 31-year-old actually got into the hotel and was confronted by a K-9 unit, who ordered him to leave. He was arrested after he refused to leave once again. In a video the outlet posted, you can see police walking with Rich while he was in handcuffs.
Rich The Kid was hit with two misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence, and trespass. As he anticipated, Rich was released from custody not long after he was arrested. He went live shortly after he was freed. Se what he had to say about the situation below.
Rich The Kid Went On IG Live Following His Release From Being Arrested #RichTheKid pic.twitter.com/WVLMDzlr5i— Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) December 11, 2023