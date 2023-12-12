Work crews had an eggs-tensive mess to clean up early Tuesday morning (December 12) in Western Washington. The state's Department of Traffic (WSDOT) confirmed a semi-truck carrying eggs was involved in a crash on State Road 18 in Issaquah.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson told KOMO there was a minor injury, but both drivers were okay. Johnson reportedly said there were “lots of eggs to clean up” from the crash.

The trooper uploaded dashcam footage of the crash around 8:05 a.m. The video shows another semi-truck in the opposite lane colliding with the one from the clip's perspective.