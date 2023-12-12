Semi-Truck Crash Splatters 'Lots Of' Eggs Across SR 18 In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

December 12, 2023

Photo: Washington State Department of Traffic

Work crews had an eggs-tensive mess to clean up early Tuesday morning (December 12) in Western Washington. The state's Department of Traffic (WSDOT) confirmed a semi-truck carrying eggs was involved in a crash on State Road 18 in Issaquah.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson told KOMO there was a minor injury, but both drivers were okay. Johnson reportedly said there were “lots of eggs to clean up” from the crash.

The trooper uploaded dashcam footage of the crash around 8:05 a.m. The video shows another semi-truck in the opposite lane colliding with the one from the clip's perspective.

WSDOT also shared photos of boxes of broken eggs splattered on the road. Another image posted to X shows dozens if not hundreds of spilled eggs stretching for miles.

"I know this isn't eggs-actly what you had in mind for your morning commute however here's another view of the clean up our crews are working on," WSDOT wrote. "The eastbound backup is almost two miles. Continue to seek alternate routes."

Officials initially reported around 3:50 a.m. local time that both lanes of SR 18 between the I-90 off-ramp and just east of Tiger Mountain were closed. They also said the off-ramp to westbound SR 18 and Tiger Mountain was shut down, as well. The roadways have since reopened.

