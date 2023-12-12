Substitute Teacher Charged With Engaging In Sex Act With Student

A substitute teacher in Alabama was arrested for allegedly having sex with one of her students. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said that 30-year-old Kristen Jade Ford has been charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Investigation Unit launched an investigation into Ford after receiving a complaint that she was having a "sexual relationship" with a student. Officials did not provide many details about the case.

The age and grade of the student were not released, and authorities did not say what school she was teaching at or where the alleged sex act took place.

"Cases involving our children are never easy, but I am thankful for our Investigation Unit and their diligence in resolving this case so fast," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WHNT. "Our children are our future, and protecting them is our number one priority."

"We are very thankful for the cooperation and assistance with the DeKalb County Board of Education and the great working relationship we have with them," he added.

The DeKalb County School District has not commented on the case.