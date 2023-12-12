Seafood is a pretty standard dish in coastal states, and with so many seafood restaurants to choose from, it's hard to know where to start. Fortunately, North Carolina has plenty of tasty restaurants serving up incredible and fresh dishes that will make seafood lover happy.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood restaurant in North Carolina is Captain Tom's Seafood Grill & Bar in Kernersville. Here's what the site says sets it apart:

"Serving down-home cuisine including fried platters with hush puppies and cole slaw, Captain Tom's is a classic seafood joint with a casual, neighborhood vibe. The flounder filets and popcorn shrimp are breaded to perfection, the portions are large, and the she crab soup is the best around."

This is how 24/7 Wall St. determined which seafood restaurants reigned supreme:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites. Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks ... were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to see more of the best seafood restaurants around the country.