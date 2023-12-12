Seafood is a pretty standard dish in coastal states, and with so many seafood restaurants to choose from, it's hard to know where to start. Fortunately, South Carolina has plenty of tasty restaurants serving up incredible and fresh dishes that will make seafood lover happy.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood restaurant in South Carolina is 167 Raw in Charleston. Here's what the site says sets it apart:

"A bustling modern eatery with a patio and a cozy bar — complete with happy hour — 167 Raw serves crudo and raw-bar fare along with tacos, po'boys, and a selection of favorites including lobster rolls, tuna burgers, and swordfish pastrami. It's a great place to celebrate or splurge on wine and shared plates with friends."

This is how 24/7 Wall St. determined which seafood restaurants reigned supreme:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites. Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks ... were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to see more of the best seafood restaurants around the country.