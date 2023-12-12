Seafood is a pretty standard dish in coastal states and regions bordering the Great Lakes, and with so many seafood restaurants to choose from, it's hard to know where to start. Fortunately, Wisconsin has plenty of tasty restaurants serving up incredible and fresh dishes that will make seafood lover happy.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood restaurant in Wisconsin is St. Paul Fish Company in Milwaukee. Here's what the site says sets it apart:

"A bustling restaurant and oyster bar in the Milwaukee Public Market, St. Paul Fish Co. offers generous lobster rolls, Baja fish tacos, all manner of seafood sandwiches, fried and grilled fish, and raw oyster platters. The fried walleye is a hit, as are the bloody Marys — which come garnished with a lobster claw, lobster tail, or salmon jerky."

This is how 24/7 Wall St. determined which seafood restaurants reigned supreme:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites. Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks ... were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to see more of the best seafood restaurants around the country.