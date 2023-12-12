WATCH: Bystanders Rescue Driver Involved In Fiery School Bus Crash

A school bus carrying 23 children caught on fire following a crash on Interstate 495 in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Authorities said that a car rear-ended the bus just before 10 a.m., causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

The Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said that all of the students made it safely off the bus, and there were no reported injuries.

Officials have not said how old the students are, what school they attended, or where the bus was heading.

A photographer for local news station WJLA was driving behind the crash and pulled over to assist. He rushed over to the burning car and helped another person pull the driver to safety as the flames engulfed the front end of the vehicle. The condition of the driver is unknown.

The station shared a video of his heroic actions on Instagram.

"A 7News photographer sprung into action to rescue a driver from a burning vehicle. The car was involved in a crash with a packed school bus on Interstate 495 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The school bus also caught on fire. Luckily, all of the children on the bus got off with no injuries," the station wrote.