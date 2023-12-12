WATCH: Massive Endangered Whale Washes Up On California Beach In Rare Scene

A 52-foot-long endangered fin whale washed up along Pacific Beach in San Diego on Sunday (December 12), attracting quite the crowd. According to FOX5 San Diego, after examining the creature, officials discovered that it had already been dead when it washed up along the shore.

A few beachgoers commented on the rare sighting stating, "We thought it was a tarp from out in the water but eventually we realized that it was a whale, and I've never seen anything like it." Another individual shared that he's lived near the beach for seven years and has never even "seen a whale on the beach" until now.