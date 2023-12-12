WATCH: Wild Video Shows Explosive 'Fireball' Seen In Nashville Tornado
By Sarah Tate
December 12, 2023
The mystery of a "fireball" explosion that was seen near Nashville during a deadly tornado outbreak on Saturday (December 9) finally has an official answer.
Officials with the Nashville Electric Service confirmed on Monday (December 11) that a fireball seen in the sky as a dangerous tornado cut a path through the mid-state was from the storm passing by the company's North substation in Madison, which caused significant damage to the control building and its interior structure, per WKRN. Around 45,000 NES customers were initially without power following the storms, with the largest outages reported in the Madison, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Saundersville Road and Old Hickory Lake areas.
NES shared footage of the explosion captured by the station's security cameras, which can be seen in the video below. In the short video, the camera can be seen shaking around as high winds pick up and flashes brighten the night. A smaller explosion can be seen in the background before the power goes dark and an even larger explosion fills the screen with fire.
We can confirm that the now viral video showing a fireball in the sky during Middle Tennessee’s violent and catastrophic tornadoes last weekend was indeed NES power equipment at our North Substation. Check out the footage from our security cameras. #NashvilleTornado2023 #Tspotter… pic.twitter.com/WsMGqgd9AB— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 12, 2023
Middle Tennessee is still recovering from the deadly tornado outbreak that left at least six people dead, including two children, and dozens more injured. Pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose family moved from Pennsylvania to Hendersonville when she was a teenager, has even given back to her hometown during its time of need, donating $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to give assistance to victims of the storm.