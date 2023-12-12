WATCH: Wild Video Shows Explosive 'Fireball' Seen In Nashville Tornado

The mystery of a "fireball" explosion that was seen near Nashville during a deadly tornado outbreak on Saturday (December 9) finally has an official answer.

Officials with the Nashville Electric Service confirmed on Monday (December 11) that a fireball seen in the sky as a dangerous tornado cut a path through the mid-state was from the storm passing by the company's North substation in Madison, which caused significant damage to the control building and its interior structure, per WKRN. Around 45,000 NES customers were initially without power following the storms, with the largest outages reported in the Madison, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Saundersville Road and Old Hickory Lake areas.

NES shared footage of the explosion captured by the station's security cameras, which can be seen in the video below. In the short video, the camera can be seen shaking around as high winds pick up and flashes brighten the night. A smaller explosion can be seen in the background before the power goes dark and an even larger explosion fills the screen with fire.