2 South Carolina Cities Among The 20 'Best Places To Live By The Beach'

Winter may be just around the corner, but we can all still dream of warmer weather and trips to the beach, maybe even picking up and moving to a spot along the coast. For anyone dreaming of a beachy spot to call home, U.S. News & World Report has compiled a list of the 20 best places in the U.S. to live by the beach in 2023-2024.

While the list is filled with destinations in sunny paradises like Hawaii, California and Florida, two cities in South Carolina also made the cut — Charleston and Myrtle Beach, the latter of which was even named one of the country's most affordable beach towns to live in. Here's what the site had to say about the Palmetto State destinations:

Charleston

"Charleston is most recognized for its historic cobblestone streets and colorful downtown, but the metro area is also home to islands filled with beach houses and resorts, including Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island. The Charleston charm and warm weather leave many feeling like Chucktown would be an ideal place to leave — and data backs that up: The metro area ranks No. 23 for desirability out of the 150 most populous places in the U.S."

Myrtle Beach

"Near where the South Carolina coast meets North Carolina, Myrtle Beach serves as a popular beach destination with more of small-town atmosphere, as just 478,654 residents call the metro area home. That vibe may not last long, however. Myrtle Beach grew by 4.46% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration, making it the fastest-growing metro area by population out of the 150 metros in the Best Places to Live ranking."

Check out the full report at realestate.usnews.com to read up on other great beachside places to call home.