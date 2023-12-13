3 California Cities Crowned The 'Best Places To Live By The Beach In 2024'

Living by the beach sounds increasingly more pleasing as Winter approaches and the cold continues to blast much of the United States.

Rather than bundling up in a blanket and looking out their frosted window at snow-capped hills, residents that live by the beach are able to take long walks by the ocean with only a light jacket and a cup of coffee in hand, admiring the shine on the water as the waves curl over into the shore. And all this... in December!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best places to live by the beach in California are San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles. Other cities highlighted on the list include Sarasota, Florida, Naples, Florida, Savannah, Georgia, Honolulu, Hawaii, and more!

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best beach cities across the Golden State:

San Diego:

"It’s hard to find someone who lives in San Diego and doesn’t love the beach. That’s why companies in a range of industries benefit from this Southern California metro area’s proximity to the beach, attracting skilled employees who like the idea of year-round warm weather and plenty of sand."

Santa Barbara:

"You may like the climate of Southern California, but the crowds in Los Angeles may not be for you. Santa Barbara is just a little way up the coast from LA, offering plenty of seaside options to live and relax without the same crowds."

Los Angeles:

"Los Angeles attracts many people for reasons other than beach access, but its proximity to the coast and warm, sunny weather year-round certainly helps. Some parts of Los Angeles, like Venice, do touch the Pacific Ocean, though other cities in the metro area are better known for their relation to the sea – Santa Monica, Malibu, Long Beach and Redondo Beach are just a few."

For a continued list of the 20 best places to live by the beach next year visit real estate.usnews.com.