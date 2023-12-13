“So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue," he continued. "But I’m sure like, I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I wanted an OutKast album a long time ago.”



Big Boi and André 3000 haven't released music together in years. Both rappers did appear on a remix of Frank Ocean's "Pink Matter" off his Channel Orange album. However, since 3 Stacks was already featured on the track before Big Boi added his verse, it wasn't considered an official reunion. The duo officially reunited in 2014 as the headliners for Coachella and performed at 40 other festivals around the world in honor of OutKast's 20th anniversary.



After he announced his solo album, André 3000 explained why he's just not into rapping at this point of his life. He cited his age (48) and claimed he doesn't have anything relevant to rap about.



“I would love to be out here playing with everybody, but it’s just not happening for me," he told NPR. "This is the realest thing that’s coming right now. Not to say that I would never do it again, but those are not the things that are coming right now. And I have to present what’s given to me at the time.



We'll see if another OutKast album comes to fruition. Watch the entire interview below.

