Andre 3000 Says His 'Human Side' Wants A New OutKast Album
By Tony M. Centeno
December 13, 2023
André 3000 is giving some hope to those who are praying for a new OutKast album.
In an extended version of his recent interview with CBS Mornings, 3 Stacks spoke about his stance on OutKast 17 years after their final album Idlewild. Towards the end of the interview, he was asked if Big Boi ever pushed him to reunite in the studio. André said no and explained that his partner-in-rhyme knows better than that.
“No but I think because he knows who I am and knows what gets me going, knows what inspires me, knows when I’m excited about something,” he replied.
“So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue," he continued. "But I’m sure like, I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I wanted an OutKast album a long time ago.”
Big Boi and André 3000 haven't released music together in years. Both rappers did appear on a remix of Frank Ocean's "Pink Matter" off his Channel Orange album. However, since 3 Stacks was already featured on the track before Big Boi added his verse, it wasn't considered an official reunion. The duo officially reunited in 2014 as the headliners for Coachella and performed at 40 other festivals around the world in honor of OutKast's 20th anniversary.
After he announced his solo album, André 3000 explained why he's just not into rapping at this point of his life. He cited his age (48) and claimed he doesn't have anything relevant to rap about.
“I would love to be out here playing with everybody, but it’s just not happening for me," he told NPR. "This is the realest thing that’s coming right now. Not to say that I would never do it again, but those are not the things that are coming right now. And I have to present what’s given to me at the time.
We'll see if another OutKast album comes to fruition. Watch the entire interview below.