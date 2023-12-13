The United States is known for its obvious travel highlights drawing in both tourists and residents alike. These include but are not limited to bustling New York City, star-studded Los Angeles and bachelorette central Nashville.

However, beyond these well-known capitals are lesser flocked to places that secretly offer an incredible amount of sites to explore and activities to partake in.

Cheapism has identified a number of these “hidden gems” scattered across the country:

“The United States is full of interesting destinations, but some cities just seem to hog all the buzz. Big-name draws such as New York, Washington, New Orleans, and San Francisco have world-class sights — and massive numbers of tourists to go with them — but we've looked around to find cities large and small where travelers can happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds.”

Flagstaff, Arizona, was featured on this list of the most underrated cities in the nation:

“Tourists making a beeline for the Grand Canyon often overlook Flagstaff, but this small city shouldn't be overlooked. Regularly named one of America's best college towns, Flagstaff and its Historic Railroad District is well worth a wander. Nearby Walnut Canyon National Monument offers a less-traveled alternative to Mesa Verde for travelers hoping to see ancient cliff dwellings. Stargazers should stop in at Lowell Observatory, home of the $53 million Discovery Channel Telescope.”

Here’s what is advised to not miss during a visit to the up-and-coming area:

“Amateur spelunkers can enjoy an adventure by hiking into the Lava River Cave, a highlight of the massive Coconino National Forest that surrounds Flagstaff. The mile-long cave was formed after a volcanic vent spewed lava here roughly 700,000 years ago. Bring a few light sources to explore, and consider pants and a warm jacket — it's in the 40s inside, even in the summer.”