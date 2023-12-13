Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Eating Fentanyl-Laced Candy

By Bill Galluccio

December 13, 2023

child holds vitamins for kids like jelly candy
Photo: nadisja / iStock / Getty Images

Seven students at Central Elementary School in Amherst, Virginia, became ill after eating gummy bears that were laced with illegal drugs on Tuesday (December 12).

The Amherst County Public School District said that five children required medical attention, including two who had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other three children were taken to the hospital by their parents.

No information was provided about their conditions.

Officials initially said the students suffered an allergic reaction to the candy. However, after a field test conducted on the gummy bears by officers with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office came back positive for fentanyl, they released an updated statement and notified parents that their children had ingested the illegal narcotic.

Officials said that the ziplock bag of drug-laced candy was brought to class by a student. It is unknown if the student knew the gummy bears were laced with fentanyl.

"We will work with the Sheriff's Office as they continue their investigation," the school district said in a statement.

