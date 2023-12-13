Florida Cities Ranked Low Among 'Most Caring Cities' In America

Comfortable amenities, well-rated schools, and a cooler housing market can be great draws for a city, but a sense of community is also important. People seek out connections with others, and one way to achieve that is caring for people's well-being. This can be achieved through various means, from volunteering at local organizations to making charitable donations.

If you're looking for a welcoming place to live, WalletHub released its updated list of the "most caring cities" in the United States. Here's how analysts curated their 2024 rankings:

"In order to identify the areas that care the most, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 38 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. Our data set ranges from the share of sheltered homeless persons to the volunteering hours per capita to the share of income donated to charity."

Several Florida cities ranked low in the study. Miami was the lowest-ranking city representing the Sunshine State, coming in the No. 88 spot. The popular destination got low marks in "Caring for the Community." The category included metrics like violent and property crime rates, pedestrian and driving fatalities, care for the environment, civic engagement, charitable donations, and much more.

Orlando was close behind in the No. 87 slot. Tampa was the highest-ranking Florida city at No. 56.

Here are the Top 10 most caring cities in America, according to the study:

Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts Virginia Beach, Virginia New York, New York San Diego, California Chesapeake, Virginia Colorado Springs, Colorado Fremont, California Portland, Oregon Scottsdale, Arizona

For the continued list of the country's most caring cities, check out the full report on WalletHub's website.