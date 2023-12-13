WATCH: Florida Postal Worker Smacks Customer's Phone Out Of His Hand

A Florida U.S. Postal Service employee was arrested following a heated confrontation with a customer that was caught on camera. Shintell Ford, a 39-year-old clerk working at a post office in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, was arrested for robbery by sudden snatching on Saturday (December 9), according to WTVJ.

Miguel Bravo, the alleged victim, told reporters the dispute started when Ford reportedly made racist remarks to another customer.

"The postal worker said to her, 'English, I don’t speak Spanish. If you don’t speak English, out of here,'" Bravo said. "The workers were making derogatory, racist statements such as, 'They don’t speak English,' 'They’re not getting any service today,' and 'Oh, they need to go back to their country, they need to get out of here.'"

Bravo started recording with his phone and threatened to "file a complaint" in the video over the workers' behavior.

"I don’t care what you do, sir. I don’t give a f***, two f***s," Ford snaps back. "Now take that to the news, I don’t care."

It appears Ford smacked the phone from Bravo's hand. The alleged victim said the USPS clerk took his phone and tried breaking it, and police were called.

During an interview with reporters, Bravo is shown wearing a brace on his hand, which he claims is from a wrist injury he suffered during the confrontation.

"To come to the post office and have to send in a mail and be subjected to hate and discrimination, no one deserves that," Bravo said.

Ford has since bonded out of jail.