House Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden

The House of Representatives voted to formalize the impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden on Wednesday (December 13). The resolution passed on a party-line vote of 221-212.

Republicans said the measure was needed to force the White House to comply with subpoenas related to their investigation into the financial dealings of Biden and his family.

Republicans claim that Biden, during his time as Vice President, used his influence and the power of his office to benefit his family, hiding financial gains and alleged bribes behind numerous foreign shell companies based in several companies, including China and Ukraine.

They also claim that while serving as Vice President, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless the country fired a prosecutor who was investigating the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. At the time, Biden's son Hunter was on the company board.

Republicans are also raising questions about a $200,000 check Biden received from his brother, James. The check was marked "loan repayment" and was written the same day James received $200,000 from a health company he did business with.

"The impeachment inquiry is necessary now…because we've come to this impasse, we're following the facts. Where they lead is hitting a stone wall because the White House is impeding that investigation," Speaker Mike Johnson said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We're not going to prejudge the outcome of this. We can't because, again, it's not a political calculation. We're following the law, and we are the rule of law team. And I'm going to hold to that as my commitment."

Biden and the White House have continually denied any wrongdoing and said that the Republicans have no evidence to back up the allegations they have made.