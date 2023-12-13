Hunter Biden Could Face Contempt Charge For Refusing To Testify

Hunter Biden is refusing a subpoena to testify behind closed doors as part of the Republican investigation into his business dealings and potential ties to his father, President Joe Biden.

Instead of showing up to Washington, D.C., to provide testimony on Wednesday (December 13), Hunter held a press conference in front of the Capitol Building and reiterated his willingness to testify during a public meeting.

"Here I am, Mr. Chairmen—taking up your offer… I've chosen," Hunter said. "I am here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee's legitimate questions."

Republicans have continued to reject Hunter's demand to testify during a public hearing. Instead, they want him to sit for a deposition behind closed doors with the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

In response to Biden's refusal to testify, House Oversight Chair James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said they plan to launch contempt proceedings against him.

"There is a process you have to follow. You have to file a report. So we will begin looking at that," Jordan told reporters. "Look, when Congress asks you to come, you're supposed to come and testify.