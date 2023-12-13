Justin Jefferson Reveals Injury Status

Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he will play in Saturday's (December 16) game against the Cincinnati Bengals while speaking to reporters on Wednesday (December 13), ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

"Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson told reporters that he will play Saturday in Cincinnati," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Jefferson, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's game -- his first since suffering a hamstring injury in October -- due to a chest injury and transported to a local hospital out of precaution after recording two receptions for 27 yards. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year took a big hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps after catching a high pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the second quarter.