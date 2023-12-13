Justin Jefferson Reveals Injury Status
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2023
Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he will play in Saturday's (December 16) game against the Cincinnati Bengals while speaking to reporters on Wednesday (December 13), ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
"Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson told reporters that he will play Saturday in Cincinnati," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Jefferson, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's game -- his first since suffering a hamstring injury in October -- due to a chest injury and transported to a local hospital out of precaution after recording two receptions for 27 yards. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year took a big hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps after catching a high pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the second quarter.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson was considered to be day-today due to the injury in an update on Monday (December 11). Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules.
The Louisiana native returned to practice earlier this month, but has missed two additional games since coming off injured reserve. Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards prior to exiting the October 8 game and had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season.
The Vikings won their next five games prior to a 21-20 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Denver Broncos and 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Bears prior to Minnesota's bye week.