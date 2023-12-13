Kentucky City Is One Of The Most ‘Overlooked’ Destinations In The U.S.
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
December 13, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
The United States is known for its obvious travel highlights drawing in both tourists and residents alike. These include but are not limited to bustling New York City, star-studded Los Angeles and bachelorette central Nashville.
However, beyond these well-known capitals are lesser flocked to places that secretly offer an incredible amount of sites to explore and activities to partake in.
Cheapism has identified a number of these “hidden gems” scattered across the country:
“The United States is full of interesting destinations, but some cities just seem to hog all the buzz. Big-name draws such as New York, Washington, New Orleans, and San Francisco have world-class sights — and massive numbers of tourists to go with them — but we've looked around to find cities large and small where travelers can happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds.”
Louisville, Kentucky, was featured on this list of the most underrated cities in the nation:
“Louisville is a lot more than horses these days. Fodor's praises the "unexpectedly hip scene" in a number of neighborhoods including NuLu, or New Louisville, which boasts eclectic shops and farm-to-table restaurants. You don't even have to head to the countryside distilleries to sample the region's best bourbon anymore: Grab a nightcap on the city's Urban Bourbon Trail, where dozens of bars have anywhere from 50 to 170 varieties at the ready.”
Here’s what is advised to not miss during a visit to the up-and-coming area:
“Pay homage to one of Louisville's most famous non-bourbon exports at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. You can't miss it — outside there's a 120-foot-tall baseball bat, a scale replica of a bat used by Babe Ruth. Visits include a guided half-hour factory tour and a museum full of baseball memorabilia. You may even get to hold bats used by icons such as Mickey Mantle or Derek Jeter.”