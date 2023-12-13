The United States is known for its obvious travel highlights drawing in both tourists and residents alike. These include but are not limited to bustling New York City, star-studded Los Angeles and bachelorette central Nashville.

However, beyond these well-known capitals are lesser flocked to places that secretly offer an incredible amount of sites to explore and activities to partake in.

Cheapism has identified a number of these “hidden gems” scattered across the country:

“The United States is full of interesting destinations, but some cities just seem to hog all the buzz. Big-name draws such as New York, Washington, New Orleans, and San Francisco have world-class sights — and massive numbers of tourists to go with them — but we've looked around to find cities large and small where travelers can happily fill a weekend or more without battling the crowds.”

Louisville, Kentucky, was featured on this list of the most underrated cities in the nation:

“Louisville is a lot more than horses these days. Fodor's praises the "unexpectedly hip scene" in a number of neighborhoods including NuLu, or New Louisville, which boasts eclectic shops and farm-to-table restaurants. You don't even have to head to the countryside distilleries to sample the region's best bourbon anymore: Grab a nightcap on the city's Urban Bourbon Trail, where dozens of bars have anywhere from 50 to 170 varieties at the ready.”

Here’s what is advised to not miss during a visit to the up-and-coming area:

“Pay homage to one of Louisville's most famous non-bourbon exports at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. You can't miss it — outside there's a 120-foot-tall baseball bat, a scale replica of a bat used by Babe Ruth. Visits include a guided half-hour factory tour and a museum full of baseball memorabilia. You may even get to hold bats used by icons such as Mickey Mantle or Derek Jeter.”