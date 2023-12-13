Lizzo Awes Fans With Unbelievable Grinch Transformation: 'She Ate'

Lizzo is getting into the holiday spirit in a big way! This week, the musician took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed up as a 'yassifed' version of The Grinch.

In the photos, Lizzo is painted green from head to toe and has impressive prosthetics on her face to give her the Whoville look. She also has a lovely green wig and hairy long fingers just like the character from Dr. Suess' holiday classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas. To top it all off, Lizzo's Grinch looks stunning in a short peppermint-themed dress with matching shoes and a bag. "BINCHMAS," Lizzo hilariously captioned the photo shoot.