Lizzo Awes Fans With Unbelievable Grinch Transformation: 'She Ate'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 13, 2023
Lizzo is getting into the holiday spirit in a big way! This week, the musician took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed up as a 'yassifed' version of The Grinch.
In the photos, Lizzo is painted green from head to toe and has impressive prosthetics on her face to give her the Whoville look. She also has a lovely green wig and hairy long fingers just like the character from Dr. Suess' holiday classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas. To top it all off, Lizzo's Grinch looks stunning in a short peppermint-themed dress with matching shoes and a bag. "BINCHMAS," Lizzo hilariously captioned the photo shoot.
Fans took to social media to appreciate Lizzo's recent look. "You definitely stole the day with this SLAY," Drag Race Season 14 alum June Jambalaya commented. She also got some love from Paris Hilton who commented with a heart-eyes emoji and Big Freedia who commented, "Yes," with a handful of hearts. The love continued over on Twitter with fans writing, "I ain't going to lie she killed it." Several other fans added variations of, "She ate!"
The stunning look was designed by British fashion illustrator and designer, Hayden Williams. "#TheGrinch but make it Fashion! came to life!! #Lizzo wearing a custom made #Grinch design by me 😍," the talented designer wrote on Instagram. "I originally put this design out in 2020, and now it’s being worn!! Amazing!! It’s amazing to see so many stars went designs this year. @lizzobeeating you & the team nailed it."