"If this man is saying 'I didn't cheat on her. I didn't do that,' then why the f**k is you responding to me?" Megan asked during the livestream. "Do you know how many n***as y'all claimed I done f**ked with? Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your d**k sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you say it wasn't you then why the hell is you dissing me? Like what the f**k is going on? You just wanted to find a reason to bash me."



In the second half of her IG Live, Megan addresses the newly surfaced statement from Tory Lanez's bodyguard Jauquan Smith, who drove her, Tory and Kelsey Harris on the night she was shot. In the statement, Smith claimed that he saw Kelsey Harris with the gun before Meg was shot. He said that he saw Tory and Kelsey struggle over the weapon but didn't see who ultimately pulled the trigger. Meg says she's still trying to get over the shooting, but maintains that Kelsey did not shoot her.



"Are you snitching or are you not snitching because y'all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me," Megan continued. "Kelsey didn't muthaf**king shoot me and I really wonder why she --- her main problem with me was 'You won't tell people I didn't shoot you.' I was like 'Kelsey I don't wanna talk about this on social media at all but now you won't even get online and defend yourself. So that really just proves my points: either you took some money or life is in danger."



