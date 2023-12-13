Minnesota City Named 'Most Expensive' Place To Live In The Entire State

You don't really need a list to recognize the priciest places to live in Minnesota.

Sometimes all it takes is a drive past a neighborhood with large, seamlessly constructed houses and perfectly kept lawns existing in close proximity to one another in a gated community to know which areas are more expensive to live than others. While not always separated with a gate, something about these neighborhoods signal wealth and architectural excellence. Using data from both 24/7 Wall St. and Go Banking Rates, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the most expensive cities to live in each state.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in all of Minnesota is (you guessed it!) Minneapolis. The cost of living in Minneapolis is 3.2% more expensive than national average housing costs.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Healthcare/social assistance leads the way when it comes to jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area with nearly 300,000 positions. It’s fitting, therefore, that about 4,900 registered nursing degrees were awarded in the area in 2021."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.