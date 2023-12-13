Mom Charged In Murders Of Her 2 Young Children Looks 'Unemotional' In Court
By Jason Hall
A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder in relation to the deaths of her two young children was described as looking "unemotional" in court by an infuriated relative.
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder in relation to the shooting deaths of her children, ages 6 and 9, on Monday (December 11). Boobie Baker, who is the younger child's biological aunt but considers both boys to be her nephews, told WAVE that Lucas "just looks like she doesn't have a care in the world" following the hearing.
“I think her sitting in jail for the rest of her life is a cakewalk,” Baker said, adding that the only fitting penalty for the accused mother is "for her to be put to death."
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said they found the children suffering gunshot wounds at around 11:00 a.m. local time on November 9. The children were rushed to a Louisville hospital and underwent surgery for injuries sustained, but were later pronounced dead at around 2:50 p.m., the department said.
Lucas was arrested at around 3:45 p.m. and is being held in the Bullitt County Jail. The children were initially found covered in blood by an unidentified neighbor who "felt something was off," according to an arrest report obtained by WLKY.
Lucas is due to reappear in court next month and once again in March to set a trial date, WAVE reports.