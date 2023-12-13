Mom Charged In Murders Of Her 2 Young Children Looks 'Unemotional' In Court

A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder in relation to the deaths of her two young children was described as looking "unemotional" in court by an infuriated relative.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder in relation to the shooting deaths of her children, ages 6 and 9, on Monday (December 11). Boobie Baker, who is the younger child's biological aunt but considers both boys to be her nephews, told WAVE that Lucas "just looks like she doesn't have a care in the world" following the hearing.

“I think her sitting in jail for the rest of her life is a cakewalk,” Baker said, adding that the only fitting penalty for the accused mother is "for her to be put to death."