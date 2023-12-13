Nebraska City Named 'Most Expensive' Place To Live In The Entire State

You don't really need a list to recognize the priciest places to live in Nebraska.

Sometimes all it takes is a drive past a neighborhood with large, seamlessly constructed houses and perfectly kept lawns existing in close proximity to one another in a gated community to know which areas are more expensive to live than others. While not always separated with a gate, something about these neighborhoods signal wealth and architectural excellence. Using data from both 24/7 Wall St. and Go Banking Rates, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the most expensive cities to live in each state.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Nebraska is Omaha-Council Bluffs. The cost of living in Omaha-Council Bluffs is 4.7% less expensive than national average housing costs. Despite being the priciest place to live in Nebraska, the city is still less expensive to live in than most.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"The Omaha-Council Bluffs area also spans part of Iowa. The two states exported $46.6 billion worth of meat and seafood in 2020."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.