New Details On High School Player Found Dead 1 Day Before State Title Game

Brandon Smith, the Georgia high school football player found dead one before he was scheduled to play in the state championship game, was shot multiple times, his grandmother, Maxine Smith, revealed to 11Alive News.

“They took my baby from me. My heart is broken," she said.

Smith's body was located in a wooded area less than one mile from a police station on Sunday (December 10), two days after he hadn't returned home and one day prior to Manchester High School's state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday (December 11) night.

“I’m not gonna rest until they catch the killer who killed my grandson,” said Maxine Smith, who had raised Brandon since he was an infant.

Smith's Manchester High School team honored him before their state championship game, which was postponed to Tuesday (December 12) night following news of his death.