New Details On High School Player Found Dead 1 Day Before State Title Game
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2023
Brandon Smith, the Georgia high school football player found dead one before he was scheduled to play in the state championship game, was shot multiple times, his grandmother, Maxine Smith, revealed to 11Alive News.
“They took my baby from me. My heart is broken," she said.
Smith's body was located in a wooded area less than one mile from a police station on Sunday (December 10), two days after he hadn't returned home and one day prior to Manchester High School's state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday (December 11) night.
“I’m not gonna rest until they catch the killer who killed my grandson,” said Maxine Smith, who had raised Brandon since he was an infant.
Smith's Manchester High School team honored him before their state championship game, which was postponed to Tuesday (December 12) night following news of his death.
Meriwether County School System Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Mrs. Suze Neal confirmed Smith's death in a letter obtained by 11Alive.com on Monday.
"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith," the joint statement reads. "Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed."
Smith's death is currently under investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was working alongside Manchester Police to assist in crime scene processing after Smith's body was discovered on Sunday.
A large crime scene is taped off on 3rd street in Manchester, Georgia | This town is in Meriwether County. It’s about...Posted by Cody Alcorn on Sunday, December 10, 2023
"We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates. Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning," the district said in the letter.
Manchester High was defeated by Bowdon, 28-27, Tuesday night.