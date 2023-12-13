Ohio Officials Warn Of New Scam That Could Affect Holiday Shopping

The holidays are in full swing, but many people may be getting in some last-minute shopping for their loved ones. With the prevalence and convenience of online shopping, this means that shoppers will be awaiting for packages containing all their gifts to arrive. Unfortunately, scammers seem to taking advantage of the holiday anxiety of getting gifts in time.

Officials in Ohio are alerting residents of a new text scam that has scammers posing as United States Postal Service workers, per WHIO. The Centerville Police Department shared a post on its Facebook page warning of a scam that sends a text message claiming that their USPS package can't be delivered because of "incomplete address information" alongside a link where potential victims are told to "please confirm your address in the link within 12 hours." The department even shared a look of the reported text, making it easier for people to be on the lookout for suspicious messages.

The department stressed that if you receive the text that you should not click the link.

This new scam comes months after another Ohio sheriff's office warned of a "ruthless" phone scam "targeting people from all walks of life and age groups" with scammers posing as law enforcement officials.